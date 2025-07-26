'Gehrayee': How the occult inspired this 1980 horror film

Did the movie bring bad vibes to its creators?

After Gehrayee hit theaters, things got unexpectedly personal for Raje. She went through a divorce and lost her young daughter to cancer soon after the release, leading some to whisper about a "curse" linked to the movie.

Audiences even reported odd happenings at home—like food spoiling for no reason—which had people reaching out to tantrics for help.

All this made Gehrayee more than just a horror flick; it became a pop culture moment where fiction felt uncomfortably close to reality.