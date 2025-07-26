Next Article
'Kahaniyaan': Abhira-Armaan's reunion gets awkward, as Maira meets her parents
After seven years apart, Abhira arrives in Mount Abu to see her daughter Maira, but things are complicated.
Armaan, who raised Maira, wants them to reconnect, but Abhira insists Maira is only hers.
The tension rises as Armaan brings Maira to her almost immediately.
Abhira confronts Armaan
Their meeting is full of emotion—Abhira calls Maira "My baby" and "My Pookie," while Maira admits she always pictured her mom just like this.
Still, it's not all hugs: Abhira confronts Armaan for keeping them apart and missing many moments from Maira's life.
Themes of separation and reconciliation explored
This episode dives into big themes like separation, reconciliation, and what it means to be family.
If you're into stories about real emotions and complicated bonds, this one's worth catching up on.