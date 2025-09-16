Trump hits NYT with $15B defamation lawsuit over Epstein coverage
What's the story
US President Donald Trump has announced his intention to sue The New York Times for $15 billion in a defamation lawsuit. The lawsuit is based on the newspaper's reporting about Trump's alleged connections with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender who died by suicide in jail in 2019. In a post on Truth Social, Trump accused the paper of engaging in a "decades-long method" of lying about him and his family.
Accusations
Trump slams NYT as 'mouthpiece' for radical left Democrats
Trump slammed The New York Times as "one of the worst and most degenerate newspapers in the history of our country." He accused it of becoming a virtual 'mouthpiece' for the radical left Democrat Party. He also claimed that their endorsement of Kamala Harris was prominently featured on its front page, calling it an unprecedented act.
Lawsuit details
Lawsuit to be filed in Florida
Trump alleged that The New York Times has been allowed to "freely lie and defame me for far too long." He claimed this practice was a long-term intent and pattern of abuse, which he deemed both unacceptable and illegal. The lawsuit will be filed in Florida, as per Trump's announcement.
Epstein's estate
House committee received trove of letters, photographs related to Epstein
A House committee had previously received a trove of letters and photographs related to Epstein, including messages for his 50th birthday. The documents included a note from former US President Bill Clinton and another one, allegedly from Trump, inside a drawing of a naked woman. Some entries released by the committee were light-hearted birthday wishes while others were crude or sexually explicit.