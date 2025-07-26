Next Article
'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2': Smriti-Ekta visit temple
Ahead of the much-awaited Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2, Smriti Irani and producer Ekta Kapoor are heading to Rajasthan's Nathdwara Temple this Sunday.
The show returns on July 29, and their temple visit is a nod to the cultural roots that made the original such a household name.
Tulsi's journey from the original show to the reboot
Smriti Irani's comeback as Tulsi Virani has fans feeling nostalgic, especially after seeing familiar themes in new promos.
In a recent chat, Irani reflected on how the show shaped Indian TV and opened doors for many actors.
This temple trip feels like a heartfelt way to start a new chapter for one of TV's most iconic families.