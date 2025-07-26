Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan reuniting after 17 years

Akshay on his and Saif's off-screen chemistry

If you grew up on '90s Bollywood, this is a big deal—these two were iconic together in Main Khiladi Tu Anari and Yeh Dillagi.

Their different energies are set to clash again: as Akshay put it, Saif's humor is "SoBo" (South Bombay) while his is pure suburban Mumbai.

Plus, director Priyadarshan just shared a candid photo of them hanging out at Lord's Cricket Stadium, showing their off-screen chemistry is still going strong.