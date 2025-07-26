Next Article
Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan reuniting after 17 years
Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are reuniting after 17 years for Priyadarshan's new film Haiwaan, a Hindi remake of the Malayalam thriller Oppam.
Filming kicks off in August 2025, with a theatrical release planned for 2026.
This time, Akshay plays the villain.
Akshay on his and Saif's off-screen chemistry
If you grew up on '90s Bollywood, this is a big deal—these two were iconic together in Main Khiladi Tu Anari and Yeh Dillagi.
Their different energies are set to clash again: as Akshay put it, Saif's humor is "SoBo" (South Bombay) while his is pure suburban Mumbai.
Plus, director Priyadarshan just shared a candid photo of them hanging out at Lord's Cricket Stadium, showing their off-screen chemistry is still going strong.