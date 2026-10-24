'Out of Fashion': Anupam Kher announces his 556th film
What's the story
Veteran actor Anupam Kher has announced his 556th film, titled Out of Fashion. The Swedish-Belgian movie is directed by award-winning filmmaker Jens Jonsson. Sharing the news on Instagram, Kher expressed his gratitude for being a part of this "beautiful and tender" project. He also praised the team behind the film, including producers Julia Gebauer and Siri Hjorton Wagner, writer-actor Sunil Munshi, and co-stars Helena Bergstrom, Bahar Pars, and Krista Kosonen.
Universal language
'As I find myself on the set...'
In his Instagram post, Kher also reflected on the universal language of cinema.
He quoted a film book that stated, "Cinema has no language" and shared how he understood this statement better while working on Out of Fashion.
He wrote, "Today, as I find myself on the set of a Swedish-Belgian film, surrounded by people, places and a language different from my own, I feel their meaning."
Role details
'Every film is a new beginning'
Kher also shared his excitement about his role in Out of Fashion.
He wrote, "I feel deeply grateful to be part of a beautiful and tender #OutOfFashion, and I'm thoroughly enjoying a role that has touched me."
"Every film is a new beginning. This one has already reminded me that, when a story comes from the heart, cinema truly speaks every language."