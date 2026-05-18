Anupam Kher takes train to support PM Modi's fuel-saving appeal 

Actor's statement

Kher urges people to make small changes

In his video, Kher said, "Namaskar friends, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the people of the country that we should all try to save petrol and diesel. Where possible, we should use public transport." He stressed the advantages of "carpooling" and added, "We should avoid taking out our car for short distances. And in our daily lives, we should make small changes and contribute to the country."