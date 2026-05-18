Anupam Kher takes train to support PM Modi's fuel-saving appeal
What's the story
Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to save fuel and promote sustainable travel. He revealed that he traveled from Jaipur to New Delhi by train as part of this mission. In a video shared on social media on Monday, Kher emphasized the importance of using public transport and carpooling wherever possible.
Actor's statement
Kher urges people to make small changes
In his video, Kher said, "Namaskar friends, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the people of the country that we should all try to save petrol and diesel. Where possible, we should use public transport." He stressed the advantages of "carpooling" and added, "We should avoid taking out our car for short distances. And in our daily lives, we should make small changes and contribute to the country."
Train travel
Responsible citizenship means taking action, not just words
Kher added, "I think he is absolutely right. And with that in mind, I am traveling from Jaipur to Delhi by Vande Bharat train." He said it was not a big sacrifice, but if everyone made small efforts, it could have a big impact. Kher also stressed, "In today's world, being a responsible citizen does not just mean talking. In fact, it is important to make small changes in our habits."