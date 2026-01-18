Anupam Kher announces schedule wrap of 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2'
Veteran actor Anupam Kher has announced the completion of a filming schedule for the highly-anticipated sequel to Khosla Ka Ghosla. Taking to social media on Sunday, he shared a video montage that captured various moments from the shoot. The montage included images of him with several cast members, such as Ranvir Shorey, Parvinn Dabass, and Kiran Joneja, among others.
In his post, Kher revealed that he has completed 90% of his work for the film. He wrote, "SCHEDULE WRAP OF #KKG2!! As I finish 90% of my work for #KhoslaKaGhosla2 my heart is full of gratitude! It has been an exhausting but an EXHILARATING experience!" "This is going to be an EPIC sequel to an OG #CultClassic! This time the con is bigger than the biggest!"
Kher further added, "A huge Thank you to each and every cast member (You ALL are Great), all the technicians, writers, director, producers and unit members for their love, warmth and support!" The first part revolved around Kamal Kishore Khosla (Kher), a middle-class retiree whose dream of building a home is thwarted when a real estate dealer fraudulently occupies his land. While the original was directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the sequel is reportedly being helmed by Umesh Bisht.
