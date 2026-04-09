Anupama of 'Anupamaa' refuses restaurant approval after finding safety issues
Entertainment
In this episode of Anupamaa, Anupama uncovers major safety issues during a restaurant inspection: think missing expiration dates and badly installed pipelines.
Even though the owners ask for approval and promise to fix the issues, she refuses to compromise on food safety.
Her tough call sparks anger from Prem's family, who blame her for the restaurant's possible closure.
Paritosh backs Anupama Pakhi urges review
Anupama's decision puts her in a tough spot at home too.
While Paritosh backs her honesty, Pakhi suggests just giving a good review to keep the peace.
The episode highlights how sticking to your values can get complicated when friends and family are involved.