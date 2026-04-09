Anupama of 'Anupamaa' refuses restaurant approval after finding safety issues Entertainment Apr 09, 2026

In this episode of Anupamaa, Anupama uncovers major safety issues during a restaurant inspection: think missing expiration dates and badly installed pipelines.

Even though the owners ask for approval and promise to fix the issues, she refuses to compromise on food safety.

Her tough call sparks anger from Prem's family, who blame her for the restaurant's possible closure.