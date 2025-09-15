Anurag Kashyap praises 'Saiyaara' director Mohit Suri's persistence
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently gave a heartfelt shoutout to Mohit Suri in an interview with ANI, saying, "Very few people hold on to their stories, like Mohit Suri did with Saiyaara."
Kashyap admired how Suri stuck with his vision for the film—even after years of setbacks.
'Saiyaara': A film that faced hurdles before getting made
'Saiyaara,' released in 2025, is a Hindi film that almost didn't get made. Producers were hesitant because the leads—Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda—were newcomers.
But Suri kept pushing for his dream project and finally got it on screen.
The movie ended up being a huge hit, scripted history at the box office as the second-highest-grossing Bollywood outing this year after Chhaava.
On why he thinks producers play it safe
Kashyap also called out Bollywood's habit of playing it safe with "producer-centric" choices, which he feels blocks fresh ideas.
He pointed out that many original stories never see the light of day because producers stick to familiar formulas instead of taking risks on new talent or unique scripts.