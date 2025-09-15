Anurag Kashyap praises 'Saiyaara' director Mohit Suri's persistence

'Saiyaara': A film that faced hurdles before getting made

'Saiyaara,' released in 2025, is a Hindi film that almost didn't get made. Producers were hesitant because the leads—Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda—were newcomers.

But Suri kept pushing for his dream project and finally got it on screen.

The movie ended up being a huge hit, scripted history at the box office as the second-highest-grossing Bollywood outing this year after Chhaava.