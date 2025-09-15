Colbert jokes about 'The Late Show's cancelation at Emmy Awards
Stephen Colbert took a lighthearted jab at his own show's cancelation during the 2025 Emmy Awards, quipping, "While I have your attention, is anyone hiring? Because I've got 200 very qualified candidates with me here tonight who will be available in June," highlighting concern for his team as The Late Show wraps up in May 2026.
CBS announced show's end in July 2025
CBS decided to end The Late Show after a 10-year run, citing financial reasons back in July 2025.
At the 2025 Emmys, Colbert got a standing ovation and even joked about sending his resume to Steven Spielberg via Harrison Ford.
He later picked up the Emmy for outstanding talk series and thanked CBS for the opportunity.
Host's Emmy speech blends humor, heartfelt thanks
This was Colbert's first time publicly addressing the show's cancelation.
His Emmy speech mixed humor with gratitude and ended on a hopeful note, calling for strength during tough times.