Colbert jokes about 'The Late Show's cancelation at Emmy Awards

Stephen Colbert took a lighthearted jab at his own show's cancelation during the 2025 Emmy Awards, quipping, "While I have your attention, is anyone hiring? Because I've got 200 very qualified candidates with me here tonight who will be available in June," highlighting concern for his team as The Late Show wraps up in May 2026.