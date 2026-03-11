Anurag Kashyap reveals health fallout after Netflix shelved 'Maximum City'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently opened up about the emotional and physical turmoil he went through after Netflix canceled his ambitious project, Maximum City. The series, based on Suketu Mehta's book Maximum City: Bombay Lost and Found, was in development for two years before being shelved by the streamer. In a recent interview with Mid-Day﻿, he revealed how this setback led to a heart attack and subsequent rehabilitation.

Health impact 'They had already decided...this cannot be made' Kashyap said, "During the lockdown, I was writing Maximum City. They had already decided after reading part one that this cannot be made; it would be very difficult." "But nobody had the courage to come and tell me. I kept writing and spent so much time on it." "My team knew, they had been informed, but they didn't tell me. So imagine giving two years to something and getting emotionally attached to it." "I had a massive implosion."

Project approval Executives at Netflix hadn't read the book either Kashyap also revealed that many executives who greenlit Maximum City had not read the original book. "I started working on Maximum City only after it was greenlit." "My first question to everybody at Netflix was: Have you read the book? They all said yes. Nobody had read the book." "It started with a lie...At that time, I used to think of Netflix as my home. For me, if they had greenlit something, it meant they were going to make it."

Health deterioration The toll on Kashyap's physical health The emotional turmoil soon took a toll on Kashyap's physical health. He revealed, "The first thing I got was a heart attack. I got a stent and was put on blood thinners." "I couldn't deal with it...I was put on steroids, and steroids keep you awake and restless, so I started drinking." "It was a combination of many things. My daughter had a breakdown looking at me and asked me to go to rehab, so I went."

Rehabilitation challenges Ligament tear in right leg Kashyap's time in rehabilitation was not without its own set of challenges. He suffered a ligament tear in his right leg, which worsened over time. "In rehab, I got a ligament tear in my right leg, which got worse because neither I nor the rehab staff realized it in time. It kept getting worse, and I was in so much pain." "I left the rehab and went to a doctor, who told me I had ruined it."