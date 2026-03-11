Anurag Kashyap opens up about his name in Epstein files

Acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently opened up about his name in the Jeffrey Epstein files . In a recent interview with Sit with Hitlist, when asked about this, he replied, "In a mail. In a random mail." "We get invitations from Harvard, Yale, everywhere. I don't know. I have never been to Beijing. I have been to Shanghai in China once before 2014, I played recce in Bombay."

Controversies addressed Kashyap explains the income tax raid at his house Kashyap also addressed the Income Tax raid at his house in 2021. He revealed, "It had more to do with Phantom Films, because we got out and we split, and the valuation." "What was there? What wasn't there? Who has it? Who doesn't have it? All that kind of thing happened."

Film perspective 'I never thought what would be made...' The filmmaker also discussed his movies. When asked about his perception of Gangs of Wasseypur as a masterpiece, Kashyap said, "I love making films. I never had the end result in mind." "I never thought what would be made. I just wanted to honestly make a film." He added that he believed Bombay Velvet was his masterpiece, not Gangs of Wasseypur.

