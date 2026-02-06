Anurag Kashyap reacts to being named in Epstein files

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has denied any connection to the recently released Epstein files, which have been causing a global stir. The documents are linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's criminal activities and have led to speculation about several high-profile individuals, including Indian film personalities. In an interview with HT City, Kashyap dismissed these claims as baseless and attention-seeking.

Denial 'I've never been to Beijing in my life!' Kashyap told HT City, "I've no clue about this. I get invitations as a speaker, about 15 a month. I rarely respond. Also, I have never been to Beijing in my life!" He further questioned the credibility of the material being circulated, adding, "It's some random email, that's self-explanatory." "The click baits in my name are more popular than my films."

Email conversation Unverified documents mentioned Kashyap as 'Bollywood guy' According to unverified documents circulating online, Kashyap was mentioned in an email as the "Bollywood guy" and a "Famous Bollywood director" in discussions about inviting him to an event linked to Epstein. The event was reportedly scheduled for 2017 in Beijing. Other names mentioned alongside the filmmaker include Ben Goertzel, Bruce Damer, and DJ Spooky.

