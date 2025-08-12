Apple Cinemas responds to lawsuit from tech giant

Apple Cinemas is standing its ground after Apple Inc. accused it of trademark infringement, saying its name and branding are "clearly distinct and fully compliant with all applicable trademark laws." The tech giant filed the lawsuit following the cinema chain's expansion—especially near Cupertino—arguing that people might get confused between the two brands.

Apple Cinemas's growth and origins Apple Cinemas runs 14 theaters (mostly in the Northeast) and just opened its first West Coast spot in San Francisco this year.

The company says its apple-themed logo comes from local roots—not any link to Apple Inc.—and it plans to grow to over 100 locations nationwide.

Apple's concerns and legal actions Apple Inc. claims that as Apple Cinemas expands, especially close to its own HQ, people are mixing up the two companies—pointing to social media confusion.

It wants damages and a court order.