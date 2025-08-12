Taylor Swift announces new album 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Album cover revealed during New Heights podcast teaser

Swift shared the album's blurred cover during a teaser for the New Heights podcast hosted by Travis and Jason Kelce—pulling it from a mint green briefcase for some extra flair.

This announcement follows her recent win in regaining ownership of her first six albums, something she celebrated on Instagram saying all her music now belongs to her.

Fans can already preorder "The Life of a Showgirl" on her website.