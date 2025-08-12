Taylor Swift announces new album 'The Life of a Showgirl'
Taylor Swift just dropped the news about her 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl," announced on August 12, 2025.
She made the announcement with a fresh Spotify playlist and eye-catching billboards in Nashville and New York City.
The playlist features 22 previously released songs produced by Max Martin and Shellback, giving fans a taste of what's coming.
Album cover revealed during New Heights podcast teaser
Swift shared the album's blurred cover during a teaser for the New Heights podcast hosted by Travis and Jason Kelce—pulling it from a mint green briefcase for some extra flair.
This announcement follows her recent win in regaining ownership of her first six albums, something she celebrated on Instagram saying all her music now belongs to her.
Fans can already preorder "The Life of a Showgirl" on her website.