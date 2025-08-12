'Only Murders in the Building' S05 trailer: New murder, same trio

The season 5 trailer for "Only Murders in the Building" has been released, teasing a fresh whodunit for our favorite true crime trio—Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin), and Oliver (Martin Short). The new season premieres September 9 on Hulu.

The gang investigates a mysterious death This time, the gang investigates the mysterious death of Lester, Arconia's longtime doorman, found in the courtyard fountain.

Not buying that it was an accident, they dig into secrets involving billionaires and mobsters among their neighbors.

Trailer is full of fun and thrills The trailer keeps things fun and tense: think decomposed fingers showing up out of nowhere and awkward elevator body-moving scenes.

Charles's over-the-top acting and Mabel's Gen Z lingo keep things light even as clues pile up on their murder board.