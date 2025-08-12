'Only Murders in the Building' S05 trailer: New murder, same trio
The season 5 trailer for "Only Murders in the Building" has been released, teasing a fresh whodunit for our favorite true crime trio—Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin), and Oliver (Martin Short).
The new season premieres September 9 on Hulu.
The gang investigates a mysterious death
This time, the gang investigates the mysterious death of Lester, Arconia's longtime doorman, found in the courtyard fountain.
Not buying that it was an accident, they dig into secrets involving billionaires and mobsters among their neighbors.
Trailer is full of fun and thrills
The trailer keeps things fun and tense: think decomposed fingers showing up out of nowhere and awkward elevator body-moving scenes.
Charles's over-the-top acting and Mabel's Gen Z lingo keep things light even as clues pile up on their murder board.
New season will have 10 episodes in total
Season 5 kicks off with three episodes on September 9, then drops weekly.
Fan favorites like Meryl Streep and Da'Vine Joy Randolph return, while newcomers Renee Zellweger, Bobby Cannavale, Christoph Waltz, Tea Leoni, Logan Lerman, and Keegan-Michael Key join the chaos.