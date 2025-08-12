Next Article
James Cameron compares AI to nuclear weapons, climate change
James Cameron—the director behind the Terminator movies—just raised a red flag about artificial intelligence possibly replacing real actors and taking away what makes them special.
In a chat with Screendaily, he emphasized the need for the industry to master and control AI, even comparing its risks to things like nuclear weapons and climate change.
Cameron's take on AI in Hollywood
Cameron actually sees how AI could help speed up filmmaking, which is why he joined StabilityAI's executive board to explore using AI for visual effects.
Still, he's careful: his latest project, Avatar: Fire and Ash (2025), skipped generative AI entirely.
For him, protecting human creativity in movies is non-negotiable.