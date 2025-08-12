Next Article
'War 2,' 'Coolie,' 'Thalavara': Which movie to watch on I-Day
Looking for something fun to do this I-Day?
Three major movies—War 2, Coolie, and Thalavara—are releasing in theaters this Independence Day weekend.
Each one brings a totally different vibe, so whether you're into action, crime thrillers, or heartfelt drama, there's something new to check out with your friends.
'War 2' is the safest bet
War 2 is all about high-energy action with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani—perfect if you love big stunts and intense showdowns.
Coolie stars Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna in a crime thriller that promises some serious twists.
For those who want something more emotional and meaningful, Thalavara is a Malayalam drama led by Arjun Ashokan that aims to tug at your heartstrings.