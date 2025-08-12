'Bhaunkal se pehle ki shanti': Divyenndu hints at 'Mirzapur' film

India's 1st OTT series getting big-screen version

This film is making history as India's first OTT series to get a big-screen version.

The original crew—Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyenndu—are set to reprise their roles.

Producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar are calling it a "landmark milestone," and with Mirzapur's loyal fanbase since 2018, expectations are sky-high for this next chapter.