Kangana calls Jaya's selfie rejection 'disgraceful' as netizens slam actor

Ranaut called Bachchan 'spoilt'

Ranaut didn't hold back—she called Bachchan "spoilt" and said her behavior was "disgraceful," hinting that it's overlooked because of her connection to Amitabh Bachchan.

The incident, which also saw Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi present, has reignited conversations about how celebrities treat their fans.

So far, Jaya Bachchan hasn't responded publicly, but the clip has definitely got people talking about respect and boundaries between stars and their admirers.