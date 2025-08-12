Kangana calls Jaya's selfie rejection 'disgraceful' as netizens slam actor
A video recently showing veteran actor Jaya Bachchan pushing away a man who tried to take a selfie with her at New Delhi's Constitution Club is making the rounds online again.
Many people have called her reaction "rude" and "disgraceful," sparking fresh debate on social media.
Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut jumped into the conversation, sharing her own take on Instagram.
Ranaut called Bachchan 'spoilt'
Ranaut didn't hold back—she called Bachchan "spoilt" and said her behavior was "disgraceful," hinting that it's overlooked because of her connection to Amitabh Bachchan.
The incident, which also saw Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi present, has reignited conversations about how celebrities treat their fans.
So far, Jaya Bachchan hasn't responded publicly, but the clip has definitely got people talking about respect and boundaries between stars and their admirers.