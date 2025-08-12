'No sunlight, no freedom': Celebs react to SC's stray dog order Entertainment Aug 12, 2025

The Supreme Court just told Delhi-NCR to round up at least 5,000 stray dogs and keep them in shelters, from which they are not to be released back to the streets—with sterilization, vaccines, and CCTV—over the next eight weeks.

But this move has celebrities and animal lovers upset, since current rules say sterilized dogs should actually go back to their own neighborhoods.