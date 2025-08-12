'No sunlight, no freedom': Celebs react to SC's stray dog order
The Supreme Court just told Delhi-NCR to round up at least 5,000 stray dogs and keep them in shelters, from which they are not to be released back to the streets—with sterilization, vaccines, and CCTV—over the next eight weeks.
But this move has celebrities and animal lovers upset, since current rules say sterilized dogs should actually go back to their own neighborhoods.
What are the celebs saying?
Stars like Janhvi Kapoor shared, "They call it a menace. We call it a heartbeat... No sunlight. No freedom. No familiar faces they greet every morning."
Zeenat Aman called for "a more humane, logical and science-backed approach," while John Abraham reminded everyone that street dogs are "community dogs—respected and loved by many."
Others like Vir Das and Swastika Mukherjee urged support for animal welfare groups fighting the order.
Why experts are against this order
Experts say Delhi doesn't have enough shelters or funding to handle so many dogs at once.
Plus, keeping all these animals locked away goes against India's Animal Birth Control Rules from two years ago—which focus on sterilizing and returning strays instead of removing them forever.