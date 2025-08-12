Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' to hit cinemas this weekend: Ticket prices
Rajinikanth returns to the big screen with Coolie, an action-packed Tamil thriller from director Lokesh Kanagaraj, releasing worldwide on August 14, 2024—just in time for the Independence Day weekend.
The film also features Nagarjuna Akkineni and Shruti Haasan in key roles, with Aamir Khan appearing in a cameo.
Unlike Kanagaraj's previous films, Coolie is a standalone revenge story and not part of his cinematic universe.
'Coolie' vs 'War 2': Box office battle
Coolie drops exclusively in cinemas (no streaming yet!), with ticket prices ranging from ₹500 to ₹2,000 depending on where you sit.
Advance bookings have already topped ₹50 crore globally, and many opening day shows are sold out.
Plus, it's going head-to-head with War 2 at the box office for an extra dose of excitement.
Everything to know about 'Coolie'
This one's got a serious production team: cinematography by Girish Gangadharan, editing by Philomin Raj, and music from Anirudh Ravichander.
Produced by Sun Pictures with a massive budget reportedly between ₹350-400 crore, Coolie was one of last year's biggest releases.