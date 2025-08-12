Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' to hit cinemas this weekend: Ticket prices

'Coolie' vs 'War 2': Box office battle

Coolie drops exclusively in cinemas (no streaming yet!), with ticket prices ranging from ₹500 to ₹2,000 depending on where you sit.

Advance bookings have already topped ₹50 crore globally, and many opening day shows are sold out.

Plus, it's going head-to-head with War 2 at the box office for an extra dose of excitement.