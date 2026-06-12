Jennifer Lawrence to lead, produce rom-com 'One Month Mark'

Production details

More about the film

Lawrence will produce the film through her production company, Excellent Cadaver, along with her partner, Justine Ciarrocchi. Fleur de Bruijn and Brady Fujikawa, EVP of Chernin Entertainment, will serve as executive producers. The film's plot revolves around two characters, one who has never lasted more than a month in a relationship and another who has never gone longer than a month without one.