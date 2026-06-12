Jennifer Lawrence to lead, produce rom-com 'One Month Mark'
What's the story
Hollywood actor Jennifer Lawrence has signed on to star in and produce the upcoming romantic comedy One Month Mark, reported Deadline. The project was acquired by Apple Original Films after a highly competitive auction that involved over 40 bidders. The script for the project is written by Sophie Fleur de Bruijn and will be produced by David Ready and Peter Chernin of Chernin Entertainment.
Production details
More about the film
Lawrence will produce the film through her production company, Excellent Cadaver, along with her partner, Justine Ciarrocchi. Fleur de Bruijn and Brady Fujikawa, EVP of Chernin Entertainment, will serve as executive producers. The film's plot revolves around two characters, one who has never lasted more than a month in a relationship and another who has never gone longer than a month without one.
Auction frenzy
Script attracted significant interest from various producers and studios
The script for One Month Mark generated significant interest from over 40 producers, including major production houses with studio deals, independent financiers, and genre labels. The project also received unsolicited offers from studios and streamers. High-profile actors and directors were reportedly eager to meet with producers about this project. Eventually, Lawrence was deemed the ideal choice for the role by insiders.
Previous collaborations
Apple's ongoing collaboration with Chernin Entertainment and Lawrence
The acquisition of One Month Mark continues Apple's partnership with Chernin Entertainment and Lawrence. Chernin has a first-look deal with Apple, while Lawrence recently completed production on Martin Scorsese's period thriller What Happens at Night for the studio. Other projects they have collaborated on include Causeway, where Lawrence was both the star and producer, and the Peabody-winning Apple Original documentary Bread & Roses.