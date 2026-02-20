'Veera Raja...Veera': Rahman agrees to share credit after SC order

AR Rahman agrees to credit Junior Dagar brothers

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:45 pm Feb 20, 2026

What's the story

According to Live Law, music composer AR Rahman has agreed to acknowledge the Junior Dagar brothers for their contribution to the song Veera Raja Veera from the Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan II. The decision was made during a hearing at the Supreme Court of India on Friday. The court ordered that the updated credits be reflected on all OTT and social media platforms within five weeks.