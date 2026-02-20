'Veera Raja...Veera': Rahman agrees to share credit after SC order
What's the story
According to Live Law, music composer AR Rahman has agreed to acknowledge the Junior Dagar brothers for their contribution to the song Veera Raja Veera from the Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan II. The decision was made during a hearing at the Supreme Court of India on Friday. The court ordered that the updated credits be reflected on all OTT and social media platforms within five weeks.
Details
New credit line to read like this
The new credit line will read: "Composition inspired from the Dagarwani tradition Dhrupad, first recorded as Shiv Stuti by late Ustad Nasir Faiyazuddin Dagar and Ustad Nasir Zahiruddin Dagar, popularly known as Junior Dagar brothers." This decision comes amid a copyright infringement suit filed by Ustad Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar against Rahman and the film's makers.
Ongoing case
Copyright dispute between parties
Ustad Faiyaz claimed that Veera Raja Veera has taken important parts from the classical composition, Shiva Stuti without permission. Rahman's team, however, asserts that the track is an original work and argues that elements rooted in classical tradition are not subject to copyright protection. The Delhi High Court had cleared Rahman last year. Directed by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan II is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical novel. The film features Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Trisha Krishnan.