AR Rahman shares teaser of tribute song to Asha Bhosle
What's the story
AR Rahman has shared a teaser for his upcoming song with Asha Bhosle. The track, one of the last recordings in Bhosle's illustrious career, was recorded before her death in April 2026. The song features vocals from both Rahman and Bhosle, along with musicians from Trinity Laban, where the composer has been Honorary President since 2024.
Celebration of legacy
'This tribute began as a dream...'
In a statement, Rahman said, "On this World Music Day, we celebrate a voice that has transcended generations, languages, and borders." "This tribute began as a dream while Asha Bhosle ji was still with us. We had hoped she would witness the love and gratitude this project carries." "This is our humble offering to Asha ji. May her music continue to inspire hearts for generations to come."
Twitter Post
Here's the glimpse
On this World Music Day, we celebrate a voice that has transcended generations, languages, and borders.— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) June 21, 2026
This tribute began as a dream while Asha Bhosle ji was still with us. We had hoped she would witness the love and gratitude this project carries.
Around the world, we… pic.twitter.com/hxr3sOFdtI
Artist's influence
Rahman on Bhosle's influence on him
In a recent interview with Variety India, Rahman said, "Asha ji's voice has been one of the greatest gifts to Indian and global music. She has been a major influence and guiding force to me." "When we were collaborating on the song, we wanted to make it about her remarkable legacy and a celebration of her voice." "Even when we were recording this, the energy and warmth she brought to it was amazing."
Creative journey
Insights into their creative process
Rahman also revealed some insights into their creative process. He said, "She was certain that the song had to be fun and energetic, and we would keep trying different things." "That's the spirit that makes her truly timeless. Some voices never leave us, and Asha ji's will continue to live in our hearts forever." The full tribute will be unveiled soon.