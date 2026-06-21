AR Rahman shares teaser of tribute song to Asha Bhosle

Artist's influence

Rahman on Bhosle's influence on him

In a recent interview with Variety India, Rahman said, "Asha ji's voice has been one of the greatest gifts to Indian and global music. She has been a major influence and guiding force to me." "When we were collaborating on the song, we wanted to make it about her remarkable legacy and a celebration of her voice." "Even when we were recording this, the energy and warmth she brought to it was amazing."