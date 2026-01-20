AR Rahman clears the air on 'communal bias' remarks in Bollywood
AR Rahman recently faced heat for saying there's been a "power shift" in the Hindi film industry, hinting that less creative people now call the shots and suggesting possible communal bias.
The backlash from industry folks was swift.
What sparked this?
Rahman made these comments during a BBC interview, which some took as him calling out discrimination behind the scenes.
He later clarified on social media, saying his goal has always been to "my purpose has always been to uplift, honor, and serve through music," and that his love for India inspires all his work.
How did people react?
Many in Bollywood pushed back. Journalist Shobhaa De said the industry has stayed mostly free of communal bias for decades.
But Rahman also got support—lyricist Varun Grover backed his right to speak up.