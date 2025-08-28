Archana-Parmeet on marriage struggles: 'Ego gets in the way'

Actors Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi have been married for over three decades. However, their relationship was not always smooth sailing. In a recent vlog on son Aaryamann Sethi's YouTube channel, Singh opened up about the "difficult phase" they went through in their marriage. She admitted that misunderstandings and ego clashes had created a rift between them.

Marital struggles Ego clashes created a rift between them Singh said, "Parmeet and I were going through a very difficult phase in our marriage." "We made mistakes in understanding each other, and sometimes ego gets in the way." "When both people in a marriage become weak, then that marriage struggles." Despite these challenges, Singh was determined to keep their family together.

Family focus Determined to keep family intact for children Singh added, "You (Aaryamann) were young at that time, but even during that time, I knew that my children would always have their father, and I knew that nobody could be a better father than him." "Somebody who has loved you guys more than me is your father, and I thought to myself, I cannot let this marriage fail."

Relationship evolution How meditation helped improve their marriage Singh revealed that their marriage improved when she discovered the Art of Living Foundation and started meditating. She later encouraged Sethi to meditate as well. "I saw you as the most beautiful woman in the world," he told her after a meditation session during a fight. It was a significant moment that helped them realize the depth of their love for each other.