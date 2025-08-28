NewsBytes recommends: 'Enjaami Thandhaane' from 'Idli Kadai' Entertainment Aug 28, 2025

Dhanush just dropped Enjaami Thandhaane, the second track from his upcoming film Idli Kadai, and it's already catching on for its upbeat music and fun choreography.

Dhanush not only stars but also wrote and sang the track, adding a personal touch to this Tamil action drama he's directing and co-producing.