Next Article
NewsBytes recommends: 'Enjaami Thandhaane' from 'Idli Kadai'
Dhanush just dropped Enjaami Thandhaane, the second track from his upcoming film Idli Kadai, and it's already catching on for its upbeat music and fun choreography.
Dhanush not only stars but also wrote and sang the track, adding a personal touch to this Tamil action drama he's directing and co-producing.
Cast and crew of 'Idli Kadai'
Idli Kadai features Nithya Menen alongside Dhanush, with Arun Vijay and Prakash Raj joining the cast.
G.V. Prakash Kumar is behind the soundtrack, promising more high-energy moments when the film releases on October 1, 2025.
After this, Dhanush will be seen with Kriti Sanon in Tere Ishk Mein—a spiritual sequel to Raanjhanaa—hitting screens November 28, 2025.