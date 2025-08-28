SSR stopped responding to Anurag Kashyap after landing Dharma movies

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently revealed that he had initially planned his upcoming film Nishaanchi with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput . In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, he disclosed that after Rajput landed two major films with Karan Johar 's Dharma Productions, he "stopped responding" to him and pushed his movie to the back burner. The filmmaker also spoke about this in a 2020 interview shortly after Rajput's death.

Film details 'Actors have been interested in it...' Kashyap stated that he had previously tried to make Nishaanchi. He said, "Actors have been interested in it, but it never hit home with me with anyone." "This was the film that I, at one point, wanted to make with Sushant." "And then he got two very big films, Dil Bechara and Drive, they were both with Dharma earlier." "Then he stopped responding, so I then moved away. It was announced with him back in 2016."

Film preferences Similar incident with 'Hasee Toh Phasee' Kashyap had previously spoken about Rajput backing out of Hasee Toh Phasee, produced by his production house, because he landed YRF's Shuddh Desi Romance. In a 2020 interview with NDTV, he said, "YRF called him and said, 'We'll give you a deal.'" "You do Shuddh Desi Romance. Sushant...he signed up with YRF and dropped Hasee Toh Phasee...because usko YRF ka validation chahiye tha (he wanted validation from YRF)."

Career insights 'I was not upset I moved on I did 'Mukkabaaz' Kashyap further elaborated on Rajput's decision to not work with him. "Years later, in 2016 before the release of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Mukesh (Chhabra) went to Sushant and said 'Anurag has written a script looking for an actor who can play someone based out of Uttar Pradesh.'" "Dhoni released, became a success and he never called me back." "I was not upset I moved on I did Mukkabaaz."