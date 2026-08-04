Ariana Grande clarifies break from public life isn't 'impulsive'
What's the story
Ariana Grande has clarified that her decision to take a break from public life after her Eternal Sunshine tour is not an impulsive one. The announcement was made by her representative over the weekend, stating that Grande would be "taking a step back from visibility." This comes amid ongoing public scrutiny and speculation about the singer's health and appearance.
Fan interaction
'Human beings can need a break sometimes'
Grande spoke to her fans at the United Center in Chicago on Monday night, saying, "The announcement that was made yesterday was not a reactive or impulsive thing."
"It is something that I had decided to plan that I had quietly made a long time ago...and it's a decision that was made from a thoughtful and empowered place."
"Multiple things can be true at the same time."
"Yes, boundaries, they need to be set...Human beings can need a break sometimes."
Career pause
'No matter what noises exist out there...'
The singer added that she wanted to speak directly to her fans because "sometimes when a story comes out that isn't directly from me, it can get a little blown out of proportion."
She added: "No matter what noises exist out there, nothing will be able to distort my reality or be more real to me or not as real to me as this love that we share."
Tour reflections
Grande's tour will conclude on September 1
The singer described her ongoing tour as "one of the most healing, beautiful, correct and special experiences" of her life.
The tour will conclude on September 1 after a 10-night run in London.
Grande's break from public life also means she will no longer be part of the production of Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George at London's Barbican next year.