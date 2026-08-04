Ariana Grande clarifies break from public life isn't 'impulsive'

Grande spoke to her fans at the United Center in Chicago on Monday night, saying, "The announcement that was made yesterday was not a reactive or impulsive thing."

"It is something that I had decided to plan that I had quietly made a long time ago...and it's a decision that was made from a thoughtful and empowered place."

"Multiple things can be true at the same time."

"Yes, boundaries, they need to be set...Human beings can need a break sometimes."