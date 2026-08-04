Why did Ariana Grande take a break from the spotlight?

One insider told Page Six, "She's been happy performing her recent shows and being back on stage, but she's been overworked."

"She's never handled the public scrutiny well and constant chatter about her weight [doesn't help]."

Another source added, "She's been in a really good place on tour. She loves doing it and it's been positive."

They added that it was the "nonstop public scrutiny," rather than her workload, that prompted her decision to step back.