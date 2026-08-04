Why did Ariana Grande take a break from the spotlight?
What's the story
Ariana Grande, the renowned pop star, has announced a temporary hiatus from the spotlight after her Eternal Sunshine tour ends on September 1. The decision comes amid intense public scrutiny of her weight. Grande's team confirmed on Sunday that she won't be joining the cast of Sunday in the Park with George at London's Barbican Centre next summer. Sources close to Grande revealed that her decision was largely influenced by the relentless public scrutiny of her personal life and appearance.
Insider insights
'Nonstop public scrutiny' prompted her decision?
One insider told Page Six, "She's been happy performing her recent shows and being back on stage, but she's been overworked."
"She's never handled the public scrutiny well and constant chatter about her weight [doesn't help]."
Another source added, "She's been in a really good place on tour. She loves doing it and it's been positive."
They added that it was the "nonstop public scrutiny," rather than her workload, that prompted her decision to step back.
Self-care priority
'She'll be spending time with her family and friends'
A third insider revealed that Grande, 33, reached a point where she realized the need to prioritize herself.
"She's been working nonstop for a long time and finally got to a point where she realized she needed to give herself permission to step back for a while."
"She'll be spending time with her family and friends, with loved ones, and just enjoying some well-deserved downtime."
Social media speculation
Her appearance in 'Petal' sparked online discussions
Grande's decision to step back from the spotlight comes after months of public discussion about her appearance.
The renewed online scrutiny followed the release of her Petal music video, which sparked another wave of speculation about her weight loss.
In the video, Grande auditions before a panel of men while wearing a Grease-inspired outfit.
Fans took to social media to express concern over her health and well-being.