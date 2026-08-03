Why is Ariana Grande stepping away from public life suddenly?
What's the story
Pop sensation Ariana Grande is planning to step back from the public eye after her ongoing global concert tour, The Eternal Sunshine Tour, wraps up. Her representative confirmed this news to People on Sunday. The statement also revealed that Grande will be exiting a much-anticipated West End revival of Stephen Sondheim's classic musical, Sunday in the Park with George. This London stage production was set to reunite her with Jonathan Bailey, her co-star from the blockbuster Wicked films.
Statement details
Grande's decision comes amid public scrutiny
Grande's representative said, "Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour."
The statement added that the singer plans to finish the tour "on a high note, both healthily and happily," before taking "a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances."
The decision comes amid what her team described as "endless, ongoing public scrutiny" surrounding her.
Production exit
Singer still supportive of Sondheim revival's creative team
Despite her exit from the Sondheim revival, a source close to Grande told ABC News that she is still supportive of the production's creative team.
"She cannot wait to support the brilliant team bringing this project to life," said the insider.
This indicates that her decision is due to personal reasons rather than any disagreements with those involved in making the show.
Body-shaming controversy
Grande has been subject to online body-shaming for years
Grande's physical appearance has been a topic of unwanted commentary and online body-shaming for years.
This chatter has intensified with the release of the music video for her new single Petal, the title track from her latest album.
The singer previously addressed such criticism in her 2024 track Yes, And?, which included the line, "Don't comment on my body," seen as a direct response to years of public commentary on her physique.
Career update
What's next for the pop star?
Grande kicked off The Eternal Sunshine Tour in June in Oakland, California. After completing the remaining American shows, she will head to London, where the tour will conclude on September 1.
This tour marks her return to live performance after a multi-year hiatus focused on acting and studio recordings, including her role as Glinda in the two-part Wicked film franchise.
Post-tour, Grande will appear in Focker-in-Law, the latest installment of the Meet the Parents series.