'Focker-in-Law' trailer pits Ariana against Ben, De Niro plays referee

Universal Pictures has unveiled the first trailer for Focker-in-Law, the latest installment in the Meet the Parents franchise. The film will be released on November 25, just ahead of Thanksgiving. Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro , who are reprising their roles from the original 2000 movie, were present at CinemaCon in Las Vegas for the presentation. Teri Polo and Blythe Danner also return from previous installments.

Plot details New characters and a new generation in 'Focker-in-Law' The film introduces Skyler Gisondo and Beanie Feldstein as Greg and Pam's now-grown kids. The story revolves around Gisondo's character's upcoming wedding to Olivia, played by Ariana Grande. Grande's character is introduced into the "circle of trust" despite being disliked by Greg (Stiller). However, she proves to be more than meets the eye.

Teaser insights Teaser and trailer of 'Focker-in-Law' The 15-second teaser of Focker-in-Law features Grande strapped to a lie detector while De Niro's character, Jack Byrnes, observes her closely. Stiller is also seen as Greg Focker, who points out "the old machine" to Olivia. The teaser hints at the return of the original comedic elements of truth and embarrassment, but with a new generation facing them. Universal also dropped a proper trailer online. We see how Greg struggles with Jack trusting Olivia so easily.

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