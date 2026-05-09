Ariana Grande's 'Petal': First single to release on May 29

Ariana Grande has announced the release of her first single from the upcoming eighth studio album, Petal. The song, titled Hate That I Made You Love Me, will be released on May 29. In an Instagram post announcing the news, Grande described it as "One of my favorite songs that I'll ever write." She also revealed that the track was produced by her "favorite collaborators" and "dearest human beings," Ilya Salmanzadeh and Max Martin.

Album details 'Petal' set to be released on July 31 Grande's eighth studio album, Petal, is set to be released on July 31 via Republic Records. The album is executive-produced and co-written by Grande and Salmanzadeh. In an earlier announcement about the album, she described it as, "Something that is full of life and growing through the cracks of something cold and hard and challenging."

Producer's profile Grande's collaboration with Salmanzadeh and Martin Salmanzadeh, who has worked extensively with Martin, co-produced and co-wrote much of Grande's 2024 album Eternal Sunshine. He has also produced hits for Taylor Swift and Sam Smith. The announcement of Hate That I Made You Love Me comes after Grande's three-year work on the film Wicked and its sequel, as well as Eternal Sunshine and its 2025 deluxe edition.

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