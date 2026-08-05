What does Ariana Grande plan to do amid her break?

Alvarez, 35, who was Grande's backup dancer before they started dating in 2015, is also looking forward to spending more time with her.

They broke up in 2016 but remained friends, and they recently got back together after Grande's split from her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater.

The source added, "She's looking forward to having more freedom in her day and being able to make plans without constantly working around such a demanding schedule."