What does Ariana Grande plan to do amid her break?
What's the story
Pop sensation Ariana Grande is reportedly planning to take a break from the public eye after her Eternal Sunshine tour wraps up. A source told Page Six that the 33-year-old singer will spend quality time with her family, friends, and her boyfriend Ricky Alvarez during this period. The insider said, "Between touring, rehearsals and her other work commitments, she and Ricky haven't been able to spend as much time together as she would have liked over the past few months."
Relationship details
'She's looking forward to having more freedom'
Alvarez, 35, who was Grande's backup dancer before they started dating in 2015, is also looking forward to spending more time with her.
They broke up in 2016 but remained friends, and they recently got back together after Grande's split from her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater.
The source added, "She's looking forward to having more freedom in her day and being able to make plans without constantly working around such a demanding schedule."
Career break
Grande's decision comes after public scrutiny over her weight
Grande's decision to take a break comes after she faced intense public scrutiny over her weight and appearance following the release of her Petal music video.
In the video, she is seen auditioning in a Grease-inspired outfit, which sparked mixed reactions from fans.
Some expressed concern over her health while others defended her against body shaming and health speculation.
Role withdrawal
'We know this cannot have been an easy decision'
Grande also withdrew from the upcoming West End revival of Sunday in the Park with George, where she was supposed to star opposite her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey.
The musical's producers expressed their understanding and support for her decision.
They said in a statement, "We know this cannot have been an easy decision, and she makes it with our complete understanding and support."
Fan interaction
This is how Grande addressed her fans' concerns
Grande addressed her fans' concerns about negativity affecting her at her Eternal Sunshine show in Chicago on Monday.
"I heard that my fans were worried that negativity was ruining things for me, but I just have to say that could not be more the f-k opposite," she said.
She also clarified that her decision to step back from public-facing work was not "impulsive," but a well-thought-out plan made a long time ago.