Arijit Singh thanks Anoushka Shankar after concert, hints at collaboration

Singh admitted he was nervous but grateful, joining Shankar for "Maya Bhora Raati" and "Traces of You." After the show, he visited Shankar's home and hinted that they're working on new music together.

'Thank you for having me on stage'

On Instagram Stories, Singh wrote, "Thank you Anoushka Shankar for having me on stage last night in Kolkata. I've always adored your music; it listens, it speaks, it stays. Playing alongside you is always a beautiful experience, and one I look forward to every time. Grateful for the music, the moments and the generosity you bring to every note. Special Thanks to @bickramghoshofficial (sic)."

Shankar replied, "Humbled beyond belief @arijitsingh."