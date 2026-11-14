'Be relevant': Arjun Rampal on completing 25 years in cinema

Rampal has been a part of two contrasting films this year, Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Satluj.

He believes that choosing projects that take him beyond a familiar space has been important to his approach as an actor.

"My approach is that you have to stay open to being removed from a particular zone."

"The industry is fantastic at stereotyping you; you can be successful doing just those, but then there is little surprise [left]."