'Be relevant': Arjun Rampal on completing 25 years in cinema
What's the story
Arjun Rampal, who recently completed 25 years in Hindi cinema, has spoken about his journey and career choices. In an interview with Mid-Day, he emphasized the importance of staying relevant by exploring diverse roles. He said, "I am grateful for the work I've been given and how seriously people take me as an actor now." "To do that over 25 years, it was important to stay in the game, be relevant, and enjoy what you do."
Career choices
On choosing diverse roles
Rampal has been a part of two contrasting films this year, Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Satluj.
He believes that choosing projects that take him beyond a familiar space has been important to his approach as an actor.
"My approach is that you have to stay open to being removed from a particular zone."
"The industry is fantastic at stereotyping you; you can be successful doing just those, but then there is little surprise [left]."
Filmmaker collaboration
On trusting filmmakers
Rampal also stressed the importance of working with filmmakers who see him in different roles.
He said, "The idea is to keep yourself open and hope that a filmmaker thinks of you and says, 'He'll be the perfect guy for it.'"
"You surrender yourself to their process. I've surrendered myself to an Aditya Dhar, a Honey Trehan, and an Aparna Sen."
Tribute
Rampal remembers late director Sangeeth Sivan
Rampal also paid tribute to the late filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan, who directed his latest release, Blind Game.
The thriller is Sivan's last directorial venture.
Remembering the director's dedication despite health issues, Rampal said they shot in Manali in "freezing cold."
"It's sad that he is not around to watch it. This one's a little more special for me because it's Sangeeth's last film."
Blind Game is now streaming on ZEE5.