'Blind Game' review: Arjun Rampal leads uneven drama

Blind Game follows Sikander Singh (Rampal), a suspended crime-branch officer tracking a gangster named David Walter Williams.

Williams is described as the "most dangerous criminal in Southeast Asia."

One night, Sikander stumbles upon Shaan (Makhija), whose friend, Vicky (Chandel), is being blackmailed by Williams's gang.

He decides to help the two friends, but the path ahead is more dangerous than he thinks.