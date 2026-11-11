'Blind Game' review: Arjun Rampal leads uneven drama
What's the story
Arjun Rampal's long-delayed suspense thriller Blind Game, directed by late filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan, is now streaming for free on ZEE5. Co-starring Priyamani, Rohit Chandel, Nakul Roshan Sahdev, and Akash Makhija, it's a fast-paced thriller about a suspended cop. Well shot and packed with surprises, it starts promisingly but creaks under the weight of its overcrowded ensemble.
Plot
A suspended cop, 2 friends, and a chase
Blind Game follows Sikander Singh (Rampal), a suspended crime-branch officer tracking a gangster named David Walter Williams.
Williams is described as the "most dangerous criminal in Southeast Asia."
One night, Sikander stumbles upon Shaan (Makhija), whose friend, Vicky (Chandel), is being blackmailed by Williams's gang.
He decides to help the two friends, but the path ahead is more dangerous than he thinks.
#1
A believable world for most part
The film is set in Manali, and Sivan creates consistent atmospheric tension.
The cinematography is impressive; the hill setting gradually creates a sense of dread and claustrophobia.
Rampal is the right fit for the lead role and commands the screen effortlessly; you instantly believe him as a dutiful, dedicated cop.
Priyamani is also earnest as police officer Yamini, who reports to Sikander.
#2
More on the above aspect
The thriller starts promisingly, and the extended opening stretch—when Sikander meets Vicky and Shaan—throbs with energy.
It immediately draws you in.
Within minutes, Sivan establishes this world—everyone seems to harbor secrets, and nobody can be trusted.
Moreover, the movie establishes Rampal as a solid action hero, placing him in relatively uncharted territory.
#3
But things go downhill fast
Just when we settle into the mystery and expect the plot to move at breakneck speed, the film begins to come apart.
What starts as an intriguing, thrilling mystery soon becomes a lifeless, overstuffed drama with numerous underdeveloped characters.
Love triangles, messy friendships, romantic songs—there is just too much going on.
Eventually, the movie struggles to tie it all together.
#4
Film is desperate to pull off twists
If you pay close attention to some early dialogues and scenes, it won't be difficult to predict the biggest twist.
Desperate and impatient to impress, Blind Game keeps pumping twists, never stopping to develop the characters.
There are too many characters and subplots, and the project doesn't quite know what to do with most of them.
The heavy-handed storytelling hurts the narrative.
Verdict
Needed to be considerably sharper; 2.5/5 stars
Sikander and Yamini are well-developed, realistic characters, and Rampal's screen presence fuels the narrative.
However, the extended track about Shaan, Vicky, and their friends eats up precious screen time.
Blind Game's narrative is needlessly convoluted, and the long-winded explanations hamper this promising drama.
It's a decent watch, but in the overcrowded OTT space, films need to be much more than that.
2.5/5 stars.