Shanaya reveals 'SOTY: After Dark' was her first acting project
What's the story
Shanaya Kapoor, who has already appeared in two films, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan and Tu Yaa Main, is now gearing up for her debut series, Student of the Year: After Dark. The project was initially meant to be her first on-screen appearance. In a recent interview with Variety India, she spoke about how this series has been a constant source of support throughout her career.
Career milestone
'This was my very first step toward booking a project'
Kapoor said, "More than the first script, this was the first project that made me step into the world of cinema."
"My previous two films, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan and Tu Yaa Main, have already come out, but this was my very first step toward booking a project."
"So, it has really been a journey."
Project journey
'I've been closer to this subject than anyone'
Kapoor has been associated with Student of the Year: After Dark for three years.
She said, "It's been three years - from initially hearing that we were making something special to now seeing each episode get approved."
"It has been an incredible journey. I saw the team come together and do the readings; I've been closer to this subject than anyone."
Involvement
'I got to witness exactly what it was shaping into'
Kapoor has been involved with the project even while filming her other projects.
"I have been with this project even through the filming of my other work," she said.
"I have also done a third project since then, and I'm currently shooting my fourth, but 'SOTY' has been there with me throughout."
"I was with the script for so long that I got to witness exactly what it was shaping into."
Filming challenges
Kapoor on shooting in extreme weather conditions
Kapoor also spoke about the challenges of filming for the series in extreme weather conditions.
The show is set in peak winters, but they shot during peak summers.
"During some scenes, it was actually very hot. But we shot in both summer and winter in Panchkot, and there was real fog at times," she said.
Meanwhile, Student of the Year: After Dark releases on Friday, November 13 on JioHotstar.