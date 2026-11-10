India's unemployment rate in July-September quarter falls to 5.1%
What's the story
India's unemployment rate has witnessed a decline in the July-September 2026 period, according to government data. The Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) shows that the overall unemployment rate for people aged 15 years and above improved to 5.1% during this quarter. This is a slight decrease from the previous quarter's figure of 5.4%.
Rural impact
Rural unemployment falls to 4.3%
The survey highlights a major drop in rural unemployment, which fell to 4.3% from 4.8% in the April-June 2026 period.
However, urban unemployment saw a slight rise, going up to 6.8% from the previous quarter's figure of 6.7%.
This data indicates that while rural areas have seen an improvement in employment rates, urban regions are still struggling with joblessness issues.
Participation rise
More people entering job market
The PLFS data also shows an increase in the number of people either employed or looking for work.
The share of those aged 15 years and above who were either employed or seeking employment increased to 55.5% from 54.6% in the previous quarter.
This indicates that more people are actively participating in the job market, contributing to a healthier economy overall.
Gender gap
Increase in women's employment
The PLFS data also shows an improvement in women's participation in employment.
The proportion of women who were working or looking for jobs increased to 34.7% from 33.2% in the previous quarter.
The share of employed women also rose to 32.8%, up from last quarter's figure of 31.3%.
This is a positive sign toward bridging the gender gap in India's workforce and promoting gender equality in employment opportunities across sectors and regions.