Tiger Shroff shooting case: Mumbai Police deny security advisory claims
What's the story
Mumbai Police Joint Commissioner Manoj Sharma has denied reports suggesting that the department issued a new security advisory to celebrities after the recent firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff in Juhu. Variety India quoted Sharma saying, "That's not true and doesn't reflect the facts." "Please verify the information thoroughly before publishing any such news." The clarification comes after a report claimed that Mumbai Police advised actors to avoid crowded places and events posing security risks.
Incident details
Shroff's BMW was fired at by assailants
The purported advisory was said to have been issued after the October 18 firing incident involving Shroff in Juhu, Mumbai.
Assailants fired at the actor's BMW as he left a football match, injuring his driver and a fan.
The report said the accused had scouted locations and named Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and Aamir Khan among the actors as initial targets.
Safety
Bachchan had installed bulletproof glass at his home
Earlier, Bachchan greeted fans from behind reinforced glass, but on November 8, he stepped out to greet fans without the barrier that had shielded him days earlier.
However, all is still not back to normal for the actor, as on November 6, the Bombay High Court received an email threatening possible attacks on Bachchan's Jalsa bungalow.