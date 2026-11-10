Mumbai Police asked Bollywood actors to avoid fan gatherings: Report
What's the story
In the wake of a recent shooting incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, the Mumbai Police has issued a security advisory for actors. The directive advises them to steer clear of crowded public places and avoid interacting with fans in public settings, reported India Today TV. This precautionary measure comes amid rising security concerns for celebrities, particularly those who have received threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Security concerns
Advisory issued as precautionary measure
A senior officer from the Mumbai Police told the portal that the advisory was issued as a precautionary measure. The move aims to ensure the safety of actors who have been threatened by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and received fake threat calls.
Recently, Amitabh Bachchan was seen greeting fans outside his Juhu bungalow, Jalsa, from behind bulletproof glass. However, he ditched this precaution the next Sunday.
Recent attacks
Tusshar Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana received threats
Following the firing incident involving Shroff last month, fellow actors Tusshar Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana have received extortion calls from individuals claiming to be Bishnoi gang members.
Even though these particular calls turned out to be impersonations, Bollywood bodies have raised concerns. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide "foolproof security" for celebrities and their families.