'Who's next?': Film body writes to PM Modi, seeks security
What's the story
The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide "foolproof security" for Bollywood celebrities and their families. The call comes after the recent murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique and a series of violent incidents involving film industry members, including Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Rohit Shetty, Kapil Sharma, and Tiger Shroff. AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta has written a letter to the Prime Minister outlining these demands.
Details
NIA probe into gangster, extortion networks demanded
In the letter, AICWA has requested a complete crackdown on gangster and extortion networks, with an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
The association has also called for fast-track trials and strict punishment for those found guilty.
Additionally, they have asked for measures to restore law and order in Mumbai.
Most recently, Tusshar Kapoor received a ₹5cr extortion call from someone claiming to be gangster Harry Boxer, although the police found a voice mismatch. The caller's identification is ongoing.
Security concerns
'Mumbai must not return to underworld days'
AICWA also pointed out the recent security arrangement at Amitabh Bachchan's Mumbai residence, where he greeted fans from behind a bulletproof enclosure.
The association stressed that Mumbai must not return to the underworld days of the 1990s when Bollywood operated in fear.
They stated, "Mumbai must never go back to the underworld days of the 1990s. Bollywood must never work in the shadow of fear."
Industry impact
Letter highlights impact on film industry
The association's letter highlights the impact of threats and attacks on the film industry.
However, they have also clarified that the incidents mentioned involve different circumstances and should not be assumed to be connected without evidence.
The appeal emphasizes the need for stronger protection for film personalities and decisive action against criminal networks.
To note, the Mumbai Crime Branch has so far arrested 13 people in the firing case involving Shroff.