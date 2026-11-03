'Who's next?': Film body writes to PM Modi, seeks security

In the letter, AICWA has requested a complete crackdown on gangster and extortion networks, with an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The association has also called for fast-track trials and strict punishment for those found guilty.

Additionally, they have asked for measures to restore law and order in Mumbai.

Most recently, Tusshar Kapoor received a ₹5cr extortion call from someone claiming to be gangster Harry Boxer, although the police found a voice mismatch. The caller's identification is ongoing.