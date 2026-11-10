Understanding what pollution does to body as Delhi crisis continues
What's the story
Delhi continued to be covered in a thick layer of smog on Tuesday, with several monitoring stations recording readings close to the 400 mark (severe) in the morning. The crisis is likely to continue in the coming days, with no rain in sight. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts no rainfall in the national capital between November 10 and 15, offering no hope of relief from the toxic air in the coming days.
Experts
PM2.5 can travel beyond lungs and affect several organs
Amid this crisis, medical experts have provided insights on the serious health implications of long-term exposure to this toxic environment.
They say the symptoms can range from persistent throat irritation and breathing difficulties to an increased risk of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases.
The major culprit behind these health risks is fine particulate matter, especially PM2.5, which can travel beyond the lungs and affect multiple organs in the body.
Firecracker emissions
Green firecrackers only reduce emissions by 30%
The use of all firecracker types during Diwali has been one of the immediate concerns in the worsening pollution crisis.
Dr. Vijay Hadda from AIIMS said green crackers, allowed by the Supreme Court, only reduce emissions by 30%.
"As far as the gases and particulate matter are concerned, 70 percent of the emissions remain the same as those from conventional firecrackers," he told ANI.
Doctor
'We always think sick people experience such symptoms'
Dr. S Chatterjee from Apollo Hospitals confirmed this trend, saying otherwise healthy people, including those in the 20-50 age group, were increasingly reporting pollution-related symptoms and seeking medical attention.
"We always expect people with lung or cardiac diseases to experience such symptoms...However, even healthy individuals are reporting symptoms," he told ANI.
He said that symptoms could occur within four to six hours after being exposed to high levels of pollution, even in those who do not have any underlying conditions.
Health risks
Children, pregnant women, and elderly at greater risk
Chatterjee warned that the "next few days are going to be very important for the healthcare system."
Dr. Arvind Kumar, thoracic surgeon and lung transplant expert at Medanta Hospital, said pregnant women, children, elderly people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions are particularly at risk.
Chronic patients on steroids or immunosuppressive medications also face greater dangers.
Other issues
Rising pollution levels could affect body's metabolic system
While coughing, throat irritation, wheezing and shortness are among the more common effects of pollution, the damage may not end with the respiratory system, say experts.
In particular, fine particulate matter, PM2.5, can enter the bloodstream through the lungs and potentially affect a number of organs, including the heart and other areas of the body.
Elevated levels of pollution can also affect the body's metabolic system and impact blood sugar circulation, insulin secretion and action, endocrinologist Dr. Ambrish Mithal said.
Health emergency
Individual precautions must be complemented by systemic solutions
Dr. Bornali Datta, director of Respiratory and Sleep Medicine at Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, advised people to wear N95 masks outdoors and use air purifiers indoors due to frequent spikes in pollution levels.
Datta told PTI that pollution levels frequently range between 300 and 500 even before Diwali.
Former WHO deputy director Soumya Swaminathan called air pollution a public health emergency, estimating Indians lose six to eight years of life expectancy because of toxic air.