Under-19 Asia Cup: Aaryavir Sehwag's 160 powers India to semi-final
What's the story
Aaryavir Sehwag, the son of former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, put up a stellar performance in the ongoing Under-19 Asia Cup. He scored a brilliant 160 off 168 balls against the UAE today, powering India to the semi-final. Sehwag's knock was laced with 17 fours and 7 sixes, helping India post 309/7 despite a collapse toward the end. India later won by 70 runs.
Match highlights
Sehwag capitalizes on dropped chance
After captain Lakshya Raichandani was dismissed for 17, Sehwag shared a massive 193-run stand with VK Vineeth (67 off 69).
He was dropped on 41 by the wicketkeeper off Noorullah Ayobi on consecutive balls. The bowler also dropped a caught-and-bowled chance while attempting to stop a powerful drive.
However, Sehwag was well on his way to scoring big. He reached both his 50 and 150 with sixes.
Personal touch
Sehwag blends his father's and Virat Kohli's traits
Sehwag's innings reflected his desire to bring a bit of Virat Kohli into his game, along with his father's traits.
"I love taking to the attack. I'm a huge Virat Kohli fan and like to play my cricket aggressively," he had said before the tournament.
"Not just the Sehwag way but the Kohli way as well."
Information
Aaryavir Sehwag's campaign so far
Aaryavir Sehwag, who slammed a brilliant ton, started his Under-19 Asia Cup campaign with an unbeaten 70 against Nepal. The Indian U-19 side won that match by 10 wickets.