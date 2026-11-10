Under-19 Asia Cup: Aaryavir Sehwag's 160 powers India to semi-final 

After captain Lakshya Raichandani was dismissed for 17, Sehwag shared a massive 193-run stand with VK Vineeth (67 off 69).

He was dropped on 41 by the wicketkeeper off Noorullah Ayobi on consecutive balls. The bowler also dropped a caught-and-bowled chance while attempting to stop a powerful drive.

However, Sehwag was well on his way to scoring big. He reached both his 50 and 150 with sixes.