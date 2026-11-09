Why 'SOTY: After Dark' director picked Shanaya Kapoor
What's the story
Reema Maya, the director of Student Of The Year: After Dark, has defended her decision to cast Shanaya Kapoor in the series. Speaking to NDTV, Maya said she treated Kapoor like any other actor auditioning for a role. She said, "I met her without any such context [nepotism debate]. For me, she was like just any other actor trying to play a part." "The expectations were exactly the same. Nothing changed because of the family that she came from."
Actor's dedication
All actors equally dedicated, says Maya
Maya further stressed that all her actors, including Kapoor, were equally dedicated and eager to prove themselves.
"It's exciting to see that all of them came with so much of zeal, drive. They wanted to prove themselves. They wanted to push their limits," she said.
The series also stars Manya Grover, Deeya Damini, and Abhinav Singh.
It is produced by Karan Johar.
Series vision
More on 'SOTY: After Dark'
Maya described the series as a "young adult murder mystery competition."
She wanted to present a world that isn't perfect or glamorous but is filled with battles.
"The world we live in today is not glossy, glamorous, and bubblegummy. We don't live in a perfect world," she explained.
The series will premiere on JioHotstar on November 13.
Career transition
Maya on stepping into commercial space
Maya, who has previously directed short films and commercials, is now making her series debut in the Hindi film industry with Student Of The Year: After Dark.
She acknowledged that working in a commercial space comes with different stakes, pressures, and expectations.
"I could have chosen to stay in my comfort zone. But I wanted to challenge myself," she said.