Arjun Rampal's 'Billionaire' to begin shooting in November
What's the story
Arjun Rampal's upcoming series Billionaire will go on floors in November, Variety India reported. The show, announced earlier this year, features Rampal as a powerful business tycoon whose journey to wealth and power is set against the backdrop of a rapidly changing India. The series is backed by Robby Grewal and explores themes of ambition, power, and the costs of building an empire.
Character inspiration
Rampal's character inspired by Vijay Mallya
Billionaire is inspired by the life of businessman Vijay Mallya, but it isn't a direct biopic.
Producer Prabhleen Sandhu had earlier confirmed that the series is "loosely based" on Mallya but "not exactly about him."
The character Rampal plays is described as a businessman who rewrites the rules to build a large empire, with his hunger for success eventually consuming everything around him.
Actor's immersion
Rampal has been prepping for the role
Rampal had earlier spoken about immersing himself in the character's world.
"Playing a role like this is definitely not something that comes your way every day, and when it does, you grab it with both hands, feet, and whatever you've got," he had said after the series was announced.
Production details
Everything we know about 'Billionaire'
Billionaire is written by Anubhav Chopra and Shantanu Sagara, with Sandhu producing under the banner of Almighty Motion Picture.
The series is part of Amazon MX Player's original programming slate.
Details about the wider cast and release date are still under wraps.
For Rampal, this project follows his high-profile turn in Dhurandhar, where he played the antagonist, Major Iqbal.