Arjun Rampal to play Mughal emperor in Shivaji Maharaj biopic

Shefali Shah as Rajmata Jijabai; 'Gangs of Wasseypur' director on board

Shefali Shah comes on board as Shivaji's mother, Rajmata Jijabai.

This project marks Sandeep Singh's theatrical directorial debut, with music by Pritam and visuals by ace cinematographer Ravi Varman. Shooting kicks off later in 2026.

Plus, with Rampal juggling several big projects and another Shivaji film (Raja Shivaji, starring Riteish Deshmukh) is scheduled for release on May 1, 2026, there's plenty of excitement (and competition) ahead.