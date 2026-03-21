Arjun Rampal to play Mughal emperor in Shivaji Maharaj biopic
Entertainment
Arjun Rampal is set to play one of the main antagonists in The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, alongside Rishab Shetty as the legendary Maratha king.
The film will dive into Shivaji's clever tactics against the Mughal Empire, promising an epic historical face-off.
Shefali Shah as Rajmata Jijabai; 'Gangs of Wasseypur' director on board
Shefali Shah comes on board as Shivaji's mother, Rajmata Jijabai.
This project marks Sandeep Singh's theatrical directorial debut, with music by Pritam and visuals by ace cinematographer Ravi Varman. Shooting kicks off later in 2026.
Plus, with Rampal juggling several big projects and another Shivaji film (Raja Shivaji, starring Riteish Deshmukh) is scheduled for release on May 1, 2026, there's plenty of excitement (and competition) ahead.