Armaan Jain steps away from acting, focuses on family film
Entertainment
Armaan Jain, grandson of Bollywood legend Raj Kapoor, says he does not wish to return to acting.
After his 2014 debut in Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, Armaan shared, "I gave myself a fair shot. I acted in a film, but it didn't work out."
From assistant director to preserving family traditions
Armaan started out behind the scenes as an assistant director on big films like Student of the Year before trying his hand at acting.
Now, after years learning production and direction, he's produced Dining With The Kapoors—a one-hour film about his famous family's reunion over food and memories.
He hopes it'll help keep their traditions alive after tough times like the RK Studio fire.